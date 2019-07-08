CHEAT SHEET
‘Spider-Man’ Makes $185 Million Over Holiday Weekend
Spider-Man: Far From Home swung big at the box office this week, raking in over $185 million domestically after an unconventional Tuesday opening ahead of July 4. The film brought in $93.6 million from Friday to Sunday alone, helping bolsters its global 10-day earnings to $580 million, the Associated Press reports. Spider-Man benefited from being Marvel’s first box office follow-up to Avengers: Endgame, which made $2.77 billion. The movie also set a new record for any Tuesday opening, and it far surpassed the $160 million cost of producing it. Despite the strong opening, this latest installment fell short of surpassing the weekend domestic opening of Spider-Man: Homecoming, which generated $117 million. The film was a partnership between Sony Pictures and Disney’s Marvel Studios.