New Spider-Man Film Breaks Box Office Records in Historic Moment for Box Office Recovery
GRAB THE POPCORN
Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home is celebrating a record-breaking box office debut with the third highest grossing domestic box office opening of all time. The film earned $253 million from 4,336 theaters in the U.S during its debut. Overseas, the film grossed $334.2 million. The film’s global total sits at $587.2 million, the No. 3 global opening ever – all amid rising concerns and closures from the rapidly spreading omicron variant.
No Way Home marks a historic moment for Hollywood and box office recovery, as the first film to gross more than $100 million in its domestic launch since the onset of the pandemic. The film has also grossed more than any pandemic-era release, easily beating out Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings at $224.5 million.
Marvel latest smash hit theaters on the same weekend that Guillermo Del Toro’s Nightmare Alley, aimed at adults racked up a disappointing $3 million opening weekend despite its A-list cast, and as sales for Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story fell by 67 percent on its second weekend in theaters.