‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Set to Break COVID Box Office Records
POPCORN, PLEASE
Spider-Man: No Way Home stands to earn $100 million in the box office as it completes its second weekend in theaters. For back-to-back weekends, the film has easily maintained the number one spot in box-office sales. And should the final installment of Tom Holland’s superhero trilogy continue to maintain pace, it will break $1 billion in the box office globally—the first film to do so since the pandemic began. This accomplishment comes even as the film remains absent from theaters in China. As reported by Variety, the American box office has done remarkably well over the holiday weekend, and is on track to set a pandemic-era record, earning more than any other weekend since the same time in 2019. The Matrix Resurrections and Sing 2 are vying for second place in domestic box office sales.