Ten Alleged Gang Members and a Monkey in a ‘Bullet-Proof’ Vest Killed in Mexico Cartel Shootout

A deadly Mexico shootout on Tuesday took an even more grim turn after police found a spider monkey dressed in a “bullet-proof” vest and diaper among the victims. Photos from the shootout in Texcaltitlán showed the small animal—who was also wearing a camouflage hoodie—on top of the dead gunman police believe was his owner.
“A primate was killed at the scene, which was presumably owned by a criminal who was also killed at the scene,” Mexican state prosecutors said in a statement, noting that “an autopsy will be carried out on the animal by a veterinarian specialized in the species.” Animal-trafficking charges are also being considered against the suspects who survived the incident that also killed at least 10. alleged gang members.