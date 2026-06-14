Steven Spielberg is back with another hit. Disclosure Day opened with $93 million globally, earning $44 million at the domestic box office and $48.9 million internationally. Starring Emily Blunt and Josh O’Connor, the story follows their attempt to deal with the government’s cover-up of alien life. With a $115 million production budget and an additional $80 million spent on marketing, the movie needs to show staying power to recoup its investment for Universal. Meanwhile, Michael is still going strong in its eighth weekend of release, earning another $21 million globally and bringing its total to $932.2 million worldwide. If it reaches $975 million, it will surpass Oppenheimer as the highest-grossing biopic of all time. On the flip side, Amazon MGM’s Masters of the Universe made only $8.4 million internationally in its second weekend, with $84 million overall on a massive $200 million production budget. A similar story unfolded for Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, which made $7.1 million in its fourth weekend of release. While the film is set to make money for Disney, it is the lowest-earning installment of the hugely popular franchise.