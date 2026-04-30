Politics

Spiraling Cost of Trump’s War Is Revealed

$$$

‘Affordability’ is likely to be the buzzword of the midterms.

Harry Thompson
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Trump
Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s war in Iran has cost $25 billion so far, according to the Pentagon.

A senior Defense Department official on Wednesday gave what is the first official price tag for the bombardment in the Middle East.

Assistant Secretary of the Army Jules Hurst is currently acting Under Secretary of Defense and appeared before the House Armed Services Committee to answer questions.

Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller)/Chief Financial Officer Jules W. Hurst arrives for a House Armed Services Committee hearing on the Department of Defense's FY27 budget request on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 29, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
Jules Hurst finally put a number on the war. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

During the appearance on Capitol Hill, he revealed that the majority of that expenditure had come from spent ammunition, saying, “approximately at this day we are spending about $25 billion on Operation Epic Fury. Most of that is in munitions, part of that is obviously OMN (operations and maintenance), and equipment replacement.”

Ranking House Armed Services Committee Democrat Adam Smith said, “I’m glad you answered that question. Because we’ve been asking for a hell of a long time, and no one’s given us the ​number.”

It was not clear whether this included paying for damages to base infrastructure. Meanwhile, Reuters reports that questions remain about the total, given that a source told it the first six days of the war had cost the U.S. at least $11.3 billion.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, flanked by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine and Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller)/Chief Financial Officer Jules W. Hurst, testifies before a House Armed Services Committee hearing on the Department of Defense's FY27 budget request on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 29, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
Hegseth and Hurst appeared before the House Armed Services Committee. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

The war began on Feb. 28, and has so far led to the death of 13 U.S. service members, injured hundreds more, left thousands dead in Iran, and led to much of the world’s oil supply getting trapped in the Strait of Hormuz.

Six months out from the midterms, Republicans will need to find ways to hold onto their majorities in the House and the Senate, despite Trump having spent roughly the equivalent of 300,000 American households’ annual income on the bloodletting.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told a Democratic lawmaker "shame on you" during a hearing before the House Armed Services Committee on April 29, 2026 after Rep. John Raymond Garamendi accused Trump of getting the U.S. into a quagmire in Iran.
Hegseth took a more combative approach than Hurst. Win McNamee/Win McNamee/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Democrats are in a strong position across all major polls and are expected to lean heavily into cost-of-living concerns.

Hurst’s boss, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, was also on the Hill this week.

During his appearance, he struck a more combative tone, attacking what he described as “reckless, feckless, and defeatist” Democratic lawmakers.

“What would you pay to ensure Iran does not get a nuclear bomb? What would you pay?” he asked.

A cleric walks near a residential building damaged by a strike on March 4, in Tehran, Iran, April 14, 2026. REUTERS/Thaier Al Sudani TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Thousands of people have died in Iran under U.S. and Israeli bombs. Thaier Al-Sudani/REUTERS

“You call it a quagmire, handing propaganda to our enemies? Shame on you for that statement.”

Meanwhile, the big word Democrats are pushing ahead of the midterms is “affordability.”

Trump has long railed against the term, mocking it and describing it as a “con job.”

Speaking at an event with outgoing Hungarian president Viktor Orbán at the White House in November, Trump said: “Affordability, they call it—it was a con job by the Democrats.

“The Democrats are good at two things: cheating on elections and conning people on facts that weren’t true.”

Meanwhile, a CBS News/YouGov poll earlier this month found that most Americans oppose the war. It found that 68 percent of respondents were worried, 57 percent were stressed, and 54 percent were angry.

The White House directed the Daily Beast to the Defense Department, which in turn referred it to the testimony in Congress.

Harry Thompson

Harry Thompson

News Reporter

Thompson99999

harry.thompson@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now