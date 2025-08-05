Cheat Sheet
1

Spirit Airlines Pilot Arrested at Airport Over Dark Charges

GROUNDED
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 08.05.25 10:45AM EDT 
A Spirit Airlines jet on approach to land
A Spirit commercial airliner prepares to land at San Diego International Airport in San Diego, California, U.S., January 18, 2024. REUTERS/Mike Blake MIKE BLAKE/REUTERS

A Spirit Airlines pilot has been arrested by law enforcement at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. Dominic A Cipolla, 40, was “removed from duty” by the Florida-based budget carrier at work in Louisiana after he was charged with stalking two people thought to be around 12 and 17 years old, in a July 11 criminal complaint. Records from Johnson County Courthouse in Olathe, Kansas, seen by The Guardian, are reportedly sparse in information, although the arrest is understood to have taken place on July 17, with Cipolla listed as a resident of Kansas City, Missouri. He is understood to have been held locally before posting a $12,500 bond with an initial court appearance penciled in for August 12. In a statement to the Daily Beast, a spokesperson for Spirit said: “We are aware of a matter involving a Pilot at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, which was unrelated to the performance of their job duties. The Pilot was removed from duty pending our investigation into the matter, and we arranged for another Pilot to operate the flight.”

Read it at The Guardian

2
Reality Star Says Cancer Was ‘Payback’ for Cheating
CANCER KARMA?
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 08.05.25 11:12AM EDT 
Published 08.05.25 10:47AM EDT 
Teddi Mellencamp attends iHeartRadio's 102.7 KIIS FM Wango Tango in Huntington Beach, California on May 10, 2025.
Phillip Faraone/Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp is blaming karma for her brain cancer. The 44-year-old Bravo reality star said Tuesday she has wondered if her stage 4 cancer battle is “payback” for her transgressions in her marriage to Edwin Arroyav. “Nothing goes without payment,” Mellencamp said on The Jamie Kern Lima Show. Mellencamp addressed rumors that she had an affair with horse trainer Simon Schroeder last year. “I’ve never talked about it at all, just because of the kids, and I’ve never wanted anybody to have a guarantee whether it happened or didn’t happen, but what I can say is, did I do things that hurt other people? Yes,” Mellencamp said, adding, “To this day, does it still hurt my heart and I wonder if that’s why it got cancer? Yes, like it was my payback.” The podcaster tied the knot to Arroyave back in 2011, welcoming three kids until filing for divorce in 2024. However, Mellencamp’s brain cancer diagnosis brought the divorce proceedings to a halt. Karli Postel, Simon Schroeder’s ex-wife, also filed for divorce last year after the alleged cheating. “I just want [Edwin] to be happy, and I want our kids to be happy... I don’t want to do anything to hurt him,” she said.

Read it at People

3
Elite Model and Wife of Johnny Carson Dies at 93
JOANNA AND JOHNNY
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.05.25 10:36AM EDT 
Joanna and Johnny Carson.
Michael Ochs Archives/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Joanna Holland, a model and the third wife of the late television host Johnny Carson, has died at 93. She died in July, although an exact date and cause of death was not released publicly. Carson and Holland met at the 21 Club in 1971, when she was one of New York’s highest-paid models. She was 31 and divorced with one son. Carson was nine years into hosting The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson and one year separated from his second wife, Joanne Copeland. He was originally married to Joan “Jody” Wolcott from 1949-1963 with the pair having three sons. After his marriages to Copeland and Holland he married a fourth time to Alexis Maas in 1987 with the couple staying together until Carson’s death in 2005 from emphysema. Carson told People that when he met Holland, he was “flirting like a sophomore” and invited her to his 46th birthday celebration. He called her every day, religiously, at exactly 4:30 p.m. for the next year, until they got secretly married in 1972. Carson, however, had a drinking problem, and the couple got divorced 13 years later. Holland received a generous sum from their divorce proceedings and stayed out of the limelight. Holland’s only child, Joe Holland, died at 32 in 1994 of complications from AIDS, and she became a contributor for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation. The foundation paid tribute to her upon her death, writing that she had “Elizabeth Taylor’s spirit of love and support.”

Read it at People

4
Michelle Obama Calls Barack ‘My Everything’ After Addressing Divorce Rumors
NAIL IN COFFIN
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 08.05.25 10:18AM EDT 
galleries/2016/03/11/sxsw-2016-s-hottest-events-the-obamas-keanu-future-and-more/160310-sxsw-obamas_i44bsx

Given the recent imbroglio between the FBI and Apple over unlocking a San Bernardino terrorist’s iPhone, the Obama administration’s general lack of transparency and its treatment of journalists, and the NSA’s mass surveillance of Americans, it will be interesting to see how President Obama’s participation in a keynote conversation goes down at SXSW on Friday, March 11. What is certain is this is a major coup for the festival. And he’ll be joined by his better half, first lady Michelle Obama, who will be the keynote speaker opening the SXSW Music Festival on March 16.

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters,ÃÂ© Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

Former First Lady Michelle Obama has hammered another final nail into the coffin of divorce rumors from her 44th president husband, Barack Obama, with a sweet 64th birthday message. Michelle, 61, wrote: “Happy birthday to my love, my best friend, my everything! @BarackObama, even after all these years, you’re still the coolest guy I know.” They married in Chicago in 1992, but fell victim to persistent rumors of a split earlier this year on the back of them attending a series of events on their own, ABC reported. Last month, Barack appeared on Michelle’s IMO podcast, which she hosts with her brother Craig Robinson, where he put those rumours to bed. As he entered the studio, Robinson quipped, “What, you guys like each other?” to which Barack responded: “She took me back. It was touch and go for a while!” Michelle, too, previously appeared on Sophia Bush’s Work in Progress podcast, where she said, “There hasn’t been one moment in our marriage where I thought about quittin’ my man.” The former president has been at the center of a MAGA-driven campaign amid Donald Trump’s Jeffrey Epstein freak-out, which also saw Attorney General Pam Bondi order federal prosecutors to launch a grand jury investigation into allegations the Obama administration doctored intelligence regarding 2016 election interference from Russia.

Read it at ABC NEWS

5
RFK Jr. Mocked for Weird Anniversary Post: ‘Fill All My Empty Spaces’
MEME MATERIAL
Erkki Forster 

Night News Reporter

Published 08.04.25 9:50PM EDT 
Cheryl Hines and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. attend the Los Angeles Premiere of HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm" Season 12 at Directors Guild Of America on January 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Cheryl Hines and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. attend the Los Angeles Premiere of HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm" Season 12 at Directors Guild Of America on January 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is getting roasted online for sharing a head-scratching romantic tribute to Cheryl Hines. To celebrate their 11th wedding anniversary Sunday, the 71-year-old health secretary posted a picture of Hines, 59, gazing at his face while he flashes a big grin at the camera. The caption read: “Thanks for eleven years of love and laughter. You fill all my empty spaces.” Reaction to the post suggests the closing line didn’t quite land the way Kennedy intended. “You may want to rethink that last line, bro,” one commenter wrote, while another simply replied, “Phrasing.” Kennedy later responded to an X user who commented, “At least once a week I wonder to myself how you were able to land cheryl hines.” Playing along despite the jab, Kennedy replied, “Me too!” The Curb Your Enthusiasm star also marked their 11th anniversary in a post Sunday, albeit with a less poetic message. “Happy anniversary, Bobby,” she wrote alongside the photo Kennedy had also posted. “We’ve had 11 amazing years together and I can’t wait to see what the next eleven will bring. I love you. ❤️” Kennedy and Hines got married at the Kennedy family compound in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, in 2014, after going public with their relationship in 2011. They were first introduced to each other five years earlier by Curb Your Enthusiasm creator Larry David. The Daily Beast has reached out to RFK Jr’s Health and Human Services team for comment.

Read it at The Cut

6
‘Speed Demon’ Driver Attempting Land Speed Record Dies in 283 MPH Crash
OUT OF CONTROL
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 08.05.25 7:31AM EDT 
Published 08.05.25 6:09AM EDT 
Chris Raschke wearing leathers
FOX 13 News Utah

A daredevil has died going 283 mph in a bid to break the land speed record in Utah’s salt flats. Chris Raschke, 60, had made it two and a half miles into his attempt when he lost control of his vehicle, and despite being treated by medics, died from his injuries, the Southern California Timing Association said. The barren landscape of the Bonneville Salt Flats is hosting Speed Week, when extreme speed enthusiasts watch mavericks like Raschke in his rocket-like Speed Demon vehicle attempt to break new records. Sgt. Dane Lerdahl of Tooele County Sheriff’s Office said, “We know it was an accident of some sort,” and noted there was an investigation being carried out by both the department and the Timing Association. Organization president and Speed Week race director Keith Pedersen said Raschke was “one of the big ones. He had done all sorts of racing,” according to AP. Fans flock to the vast prehistoric flats during the event, standing a fifth of a mile from racers who reach eye-watering speeds that have topped 400 mph in some instances on the glasslike surface about 100 miles west of Salt Lake City.

Read it at Associated Press

7
Late-Night TV Star Known for Song ‘Fascination’ Dies at 101
LATE-NIGHT ICON
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.04.25 6:32PM EDT 
Jane Morgan
Jane Morgan in the UK in 1967. Dove/Daily Express/Getty Images

Jane Morgan, the singer known for her late-night TV appearances and English recording of the French standard “Fascination,” has died. She was 101. Born Florence Catherine Currier in Newton, Massachusetts, in 1924, Morgan began her career singing in nightclubs while studying opera at Juilliard, and rose to fame performing at clubs in Paris. After returning to New York in the 1950s, Morgan had her first hit with “Fascination” in 1957. She also performed in several Broadway productions, most notably starring in Mame in 1968. However, she was better known in this era for her frequent late-night television appearances, performing 16 times on The Ed Sullivan Show and 15 on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson. Morgan received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2011. The singer married her manager, Jerry Weintraub, in 1965. The couple adopted three daughters, Jamie, Julie, and Jody. Weintraub died in 2015. Morgan had been receiving hospice care and died in her sleep of natural causes at home in Naples, Florida, her family told The Hollywood Reporter. She is survived by Jamie, Jody, her stepson Michael, six grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren, and was predeceased by her daughter, Julie.

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

8
Martha Stewart, 84, Is the Latest Celebrity to Reveal Her Injectable Secrets
FRESH FACED
Nealy Simms 

Intern

Updated 08.04.25 3:41PM EDT 
Published 08.04.25 3:40PM EDT 
NANTUCKET, MASSACHUSETTS - JULY 15: Martha Stewart attends the Nantucket by Design Martha Stewart Dinner on July 15, 2025 in Nantucket, Massachusetts. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images for Nantucket Historical Association)
Scott Eisen/Getty Images for Nantucket Histo

At 84, Martha Stewart is often complimented for her complexion, and with good reason. “My skin is pretty fabulous,” she told The Wall Street Journal in an interview announcing the launch of Elm Biosciences. Stewart developed the skincare line in partnership with renowned dermatologist Dhaval Bhanusali, who is also credited with helping Hailey Bieber create her wildly successful brand, Rhode. At launch, the brand will offer a two-step routine, including a botanical extract-infused oral supplement and a serum with squalene and hyaluronic acid designed to boost skin cell lifespan. Stewart says she “religiously” uses the line. Still, when writer Ellen Gamerman asked Stewart if she receives in-office treatments, the mogul confirmed that she does. “I do what I call touch-ups,” Stewart said. “So, a little filler. We’ve been working with a little collagen in my cheeks.” As for neuromodulators, Stewart pointed to her chin and neck, explaining, “I only do Botox here.” The best part of the interview came in response to Gamerman suggesting that a skincare routine can be challenging to maintain, to which Stewart simply replies, “No, it’s not.” Touché, Martha. While the Elm Biosciences site is sparse on information, fans can sign up to receive news ahead of its September 17 launch.

Read it at The Wall Street Journal

Shop with Scouted

This $11 Natural Deodorant Smells Like a Designer Perfume
AMBER AURA
Casey Clark 

Contributor

Published 07.18.25 7:30PM EDT 
Humble Brands Sweet Amber Deodorant
Humble Brands.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Natural deodorant may not be the most exciting product in the self-care category, but for many of us, it’s a daily essential. But just because you’re looking for a natural deodorant that actually works doesn’t mean it has to smell like a generic body wash, and Humble Brands’ newest fragrance drop is proof. Humble Brands recently launched its newest scent, Sweet Amber, and it smells like a designer fragrance.

The Sweet Amber scent is Humble’s first aromatherapy product, partly inspired by the brand’s origins in Taos, New Mexico (known as a destination for healing). The amber used in the cruelty-free, aluminum-free deodorant is extracted from ancient, fossilized Himalayan tree resin and was crafted by Humble Brands’ in-house natural perfumer.

Humble Brands Sweet Amber Aluminum-Free Deodorant
See At Humble Brands

In addition to amber, the scent has bright, floral, and creamy sweet notes from jasmine and vanilla—similar to bestselling fragrances like Tom Ford, Le Labo, and Byredo. It also has hints of Nagarmotha, patchouli, and cedarwood, giving it a sweet yet smoky finish. Plus, unlike some perfume and body mists, this deodorant is not overpowering and has a long-lasting yet subtle projection.

The key ingredients in Humble Brands’ aluminum-free deodorant range (including its new scent) are corn starch, baking soda, MCT oil, and beeswax—no aluminum or weird chemicals. The cornstarch naturally helps to absorb sweat, while the baking soda neutralizes odor. The beeswax and MCT oil help soothe the skin by locking in moisture, so it’s great for those with sensitive and dry skin. The best part? All Humble Brands products benefit the non-profit organization,1% for the Planet, so you’ll be investing in a new self-care treat that’s good for yourself and the environment.

9
Rod Stewart, 80, Slammed for AI Ozzy Osbourne Tribute
EVERY PICTURE TELLS A STORY
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 08.04.25 6:17PM EDT 
Published 08.04.25 6:02PM EDT 
Rod Stewart (left) and Ozzy Osbourne (right)
Rod Stewart (left) and Ozzy Osbourne (right) Kevin Mazur/Harry How/Getty Images

Rod Stewart is coming under fire for showing an AI tribute to Ozzy Osbourne at his show, just days after the rocker’s death. Rather than utilize the very real existing footage of himself performing with the Black Sabbath frontman, Stewart, 80, instead chose to pay tribute another way during a July 29 concert: with an AI-generated video. Titled “Eternal Stars,” the video, which played as Stewart performed his song “Forever Young,” renders Osbourne atop a cloud, posing for selfies with a lineup of fellow deceased musicians. In a clip of the video shared on X by one concert goer, Osbourne can be seen wielding a selfie stick for snaps with Prince, Tina Turner, Tupac, Aaliyah, Michael Jackson, Freddie Mercury, Kurt Cobain, Whitney Houston, Bob Marley, and late rapper XXXTentacion, among others. Concert goers expressed their outrage in real time, with one shouting, “No, not Tupac!” in the background of the now viral video.

Read it at TMZ

10
Bravo Star Reveals Severe Facial Burns Following DIY Paralysis Remedy
‘I OVERDID IT’
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.04.25 3:31PM EDT 
Brandi Glanville
Brandi Glanville at 2022 BravoCon in New York City. Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Brandi Glanville tried playing the role of doctor—and immediately regretted it. In a bizarre TikTok, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 52, showed off the severe burns covering most of the bottom half of her face, which she sustained after attempting to treat her mysterious facial paralysis with Nair hair removal cream. According to Glanville, she was treating the cream as an exfoliant. “When I have an exfoliated face, it pisses ‘Caroline’ off,” she quipped, referencing her nickname for the parasite she believes is behind her condition. Though Nair’s website claims the product exfoliates skin while removing hair, it also advises customers not to use Nair on damaged skin and to perform a patch test before each use. Glanville’s gory video was the latest chapter in her two-year battle with an unexplained condition that left her face swollen and paralyzed. The mom of two tweeted last week that she was “finally getting answers” after visiting an infectious disease immunologist. In her Sunday TikTok, Glanville blamed her burns on having waited too long to remove the depilatory cream, but claimed her remedy did cause “Caroline” to move to a different part of her face. “Nair is the fountain of youth,” said Glanville, “But I overdid it.”

@brandiglanvilleofficial

Beauty hacks (this is a good one but do a test patch)I did 7 minutes and I'm on fire sooooioko don't to 7 minutes it also burned the loose skin off my arms & its 7 dollars 😎 mix up some aloe vera, cucumber and black tea put it in the freezer put it in the spray bottle and once it's cold enough spray all day cause I'm in some pain

♬ original sound - Brandi Glanville
Read it at Page Six

