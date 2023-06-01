Spirit Airlines ‘Technical Issue’ Delays Nearly 90% of Flights
WHAT’S THE HOLD UP?
Spirit Airlines passengers were hit with massive delays after a “technical issue” caused the ultra-low-cost carrier’s website, app, and airport kiosks to go down Thursday morning. The airline tweeted about the system issue at 8:43 a.m. and urged riders to “plan on arriving early” to the airport as Spirit anticipated “longer than usual lines.” While Spirit announced it had resolved the problem in a tweet at 12:07 p.m., NBC News reported that the number of delayed flights had surged to 90 percent and canceled flights to over 3 percent by noon. According to the Transportation Security Administration, the volume of U.S. holiday air travel spiked beyond pre-pandemic numbers over the Memorial Day weekend, officially marking the beginning of summer travel.