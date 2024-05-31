CHEAT SHEET
    Spirit Airlines Workers Caught in All-Out Brawl at Check-In Desk

    FRIENDLY SKIES

    Amanda Yen

    Breaking News Intern

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 13: A Spirit Airlines Airbus A320-232 taxis at the single runway San Diego International Airport after arriving from Las Vegas on January 13, 2024 in San Diego, California.

    Kevin Carter/Getty Images

    A five-man brawl broke out at the Spirit Airlines check-in counter at Baltimore’s international airport on Tuesday when an unhappy traveler apparently goaded four men working for Spirit into a fistfight, TMZ reported. Video from the incident appeared to show the angry traveler squaring up for a fight, only to be overtaken when four men in Spirit gear descended on him with punches and kicks, tackling him in a dogpile on the terminal floor. It’s not clear what exactly prompted the fight or what the dissatisfied traveler’s gripe with the airline was. The Maryland Transportation Authority confirmed to TMZ that one of the people involved suffered minor injuries, while a Spirit Airlines rep said the four people in airline gear weren’t direct employees, but belonged to a third-party contractor the airline partners with. The rep added that the four workers were suspended, and the company has opened an investigation.

