Spirit Airlines Workers Caught in All-Out Brawl at Check-In Desk
FRIENDLY SKIES
A five-man brawl broke out at the Spirit Airlines check-in counter at Baltimore’s international airport on Tuesday when an unhappy traveler apparently goaded four men working for Spirit into a fistfight, TMZ reported. Video from the incident appeared to show the angry traveler squaring up for a fight, only to be overtaken when four men in Spirit gear descended on him with punches and kicks, tackling him in a dogpile on the terminal floor. It’s not clear what exactly prompted the fight or what the dissatisfied traveler’s gripe with the airline was. The Maryland Transportation Authority confirmed to TMZ that one of the people involved suffered minor injuries, while a Spirit Airlines rep said the four people in airline gear weren’t direct employees, but belonged to a third-party contractor the airline partners with. The rep added that the four workers were suspended, and the company has opened an investigation.