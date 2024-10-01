Spirit Halloween Fires Back at ‘SNL’ Sketch Roasting Its Products

CHEAT SHEET
Spirit Halloween skewered Saturday Night Live on X, calling out the show’s “shrinking ratings” after the show took aim at its products for laughs on Saturday. The pop-up Halloween supply store was roasted in an SNL sketch that poked fun at its costume wigs, which “give you a rash,” its sales of “single-use” products, and its hiring of “perverts.” Spirit Halloween’s X account posted a mockup of one of its now infamous costume packages poking fun at the “irrelevant 50-year-old TV show,” which featured “dated references, unknown cast members, and shrinking ratings.” To add insult to injury, the store’s account added, “We are great at raising things back from the dead.”