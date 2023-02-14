Get Help Eating Healthy With Splendid Spoon’s Plant-Based Meal Delivery Subscription
I enjoy cooking, but when life gets extra busy, it’s difficult to find the time. As a result, I find myself eating more processed foods or pricey take-out. With my jeans becoming uncomfortably tight, I began to think about ways to get back on a healthy track. I was also feeling low on energy due to my poor eating habits. While there are many meal subscription services, I narrowed it down to one based on affordability, service, and offerings and decided to give Splendid Spoon a try.
It’s fun to select which meals I want–without cooking or prep, while everything is animal and gluten-free; the health benefits of a balanced, plant-based diet are well established in the medical community. For brekkie I get smoothies like Coffee Frappé or Blackberry Basil, for lunch, it’s grain bowls like Vegetable Bolognese, and for dinner may be a Roasted Tomato Risotto–all nutritionist-approved. I was very pleasantly surprised at how tasty everything is, but Splendid Spoon’s founder is a trained chef and mom-of-three who understands that to eat healthy regularly, it has to taste great. It's less expensive than grocery shopping, especially without all the junk food that I used to “accidentally'' buy. I have more energy and time now too, so thanks, Splendid Spoon!
