Split Rumors Plague Tom Brady’s Wellness Company as It Bleeds Money
FALLING OUT
It appears Tom Brady has had a falling out with his longtime trainer and business partner Alex Guerrero, with a NESN report on Tuesday night suggesting the duo’s TB12 brand is on the brink of shuttering. Citing sources, the sports broadcaster Dale Arnold tweeted that Brady and Guerrero are no longer in business and “TB12 seems to be closing all facilities and there may be a new business model for Brady.” Guerrero insisted to the Boston Globe that he and Brady—who sat court side together at a Las Vegas Aces game on Sunday—are still business partners. A source told WEEI the opposite, however, with the Boston TV station reporting TB12 “was losing tons of money” and Brady sold off most of his shares last year. TB12 has already began shuttering facilities in Boston, Tampa, Los Angeles, New York City, and Foxborough, where they sold fitness and wellness products that Brady purportedly used to get him through 23 NFL seasons.