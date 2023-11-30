These Are the Softest Leggings I’ve Ever Worn

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Black leggings are a dime a dozen, but the Splits59 Airweight High Waist Leggings? Perfection. No notes. But seriously—the super soft leggings feel like, legit, butter. They’re the softest workout clothes in my arsenal. In fact, I often feel like I’m wearing, well, nothing when I have them on.

Made from a mix of 81 percent Nylon and 19 percent Spandex, these leggings wick moisture away and dry quickly, making them great for sweaty workouts. With a 26” inseam or a 28” inseam option, tall and short (and average!), humans can rejoice and find the correct length. Plus, they’re available in sizes ranging from XS - XXL, though I will say, like many athleisure brands, these leggings do run a tad small—my gut says size up if you’re between sizes. I’m in that in-between medium-to-large land with big hips, so I went with a large so I don’t suffocate every time I put them on, but if you like a more suctioned situation, I’d suggest going with your normal size.

As a writer who travels often (and generally carry-on only), these leggings are great—I can wear them to work out, of course, but I can also wear them when I’m roaming around cities, hiking or otherwise-activity-ing, and as a second layer when things get a little chilly. I’ve also worn them when I forgot pajamas—again, they’re that soft. They’re up to the task in almost any situation and help me keep my packing light.

Now, there’s also a higher waist option that’s great for really stretch-y workouts like pilates, yoga, and barre. You know, when you’re touching your toes seemingly every five seconds, and you want to do so without your leggings rolling down to your midsection. I find that for my short frame (I’m 5’2”), the regular version works just fine, but if you have a long torso, are a taller person, or just like a true high rise, you may prefer the higher waist option.

I literally can’t stop raving about these leggings to anyone who will listen. At $98 (or $108 for the higher rise option), they’re a bit of an investment, but worth every cent. Trust me. You’ll be wearing them so much you’ll probably want another pair—I know I do.

