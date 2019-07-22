Spoiler Alert: Your New Favorite Rum is Low in Sugar

The rum world view of many drinkers is fairly narrow, limited to just a few well-known brands in a handful of Caribbean countries.

It’s a shame, given that rum can be produced anywhere in the world—and, in places like Panama, it is a truly world-class spirit. No wonder the Central American country has become a favorite of savvy drinkers and top bartenders alike.

One brand to look out for is the Panamanian Martí Auténtico, which is now available across the United States and uses some of the most traditional distillation methods. The base of the brand’s three rums—Plata, Dorado and Estate Strength—is molasses made from estate-grown sugar cane fermented with yeast isolated from the skin of local pineapples. The rums are all aged for three years in American oak bourbon barrels, imparting a depth of flavor and notes of both baking spices and dried fruit.

Since Martí rums aren’t overly sweet (there is less than 5 grams of sugar per liter), they work wonderfully in a range of refreshing and summery cocktails. Try them in some of our favorite classic and mordern drink recipes. Cheers!

MARTÍ PLATA COCO SPRITZ

INGREDIENTS:

1 oz Martí Plata Rum

2 oz Coconut water

.5 oz Fresh lime juice

Splash of prosecco

Glass: Wine

Garnish: Lime wheel

DIRECTIONS:

Add all the ingredients except the proseco to a wine glass. Top with the prosecco and garnish with a lime wheel.

CLASSIC DAIQUIRI

INGREDIENTS:

2 oz Martí Auténtico Plata

.75 oz Fresh lime juice

.5 oz Simple syrup or cane syrup

Glass: Coupe

Garnish: Lime wheel

DIRECTIONS:

Add all the ingredients to a shaker and fill with ice. Shake, and strain into a coupe and garnish with a lime wheel.

EL PRESIDENTE

INGREDIENTS:

1.5 oz Martí Auténtico Plata Rum

.75 oz Orange curacao

.75 oz Foro Dry Vermouth

.75 oz Grenadine

Glass: Coupe

Garnish: Orange peel

DIRECTIONS:

Add all the ingredients to a mixing glass and fill with ice. Stir, and strain into a coupe glass and garnish with an orange peel.

ESTATE OLD-FASHIONED

INGREDIENTS:

2 oz Martí Auténtico Estate Strength

1 tsp Sugar

1 tsp Water

2 dashes Angistura Bitters

Glass: Rocks

DIRECTIONS:

Add the sugar, bitters and water to a rocks glass. Stir until the sugar is dissolved. Add a large piece of ice.