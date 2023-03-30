Decapitation Victim Identified After 40 Years—but Where’s Her Kid?

Read it at The Spokesman-Review
Police used forensic genealogy to identify a decapitated woman found in Spokane, Washington, in 1984—but they are still trying to figure out who killed her and what happened to the child she gave birth to before her death. DNA tests revealed the 24-year-old victim, nicknamed Millie by police, is Ruth Belle Waymire, who was living a “vagabond” lifestyle. At the time she went missing, she was married to her second husband, who died in 2017 and has not been ruled out as a suspect. Her headless body was found on the shore of the Spokane River and her skull turned up four years later in a vacant lot.