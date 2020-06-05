Family Harassed and Trapped in WA Campsite After Being Accused of Being Antifa Members
A multi-racial family who tried to go camping in Forks, Washington were allegedly harassed and threatened by locals who accused them of being antifa members coming to riot. The Spokane family of four told Clallam County sheriff’s deputies that seven or eight carloads of people confronted them in a parking lot on Wednesday when they stopped to buy camping supplies. The family assured the group they were not antifa members but were just camping.
At least four cars, some of which appeared to have people carrying semi-automatic rifles, followed the family as they drove to the campsite. As they pitched a tent, the family reported hearing gunshots and power saws. They decided to leave but found trees had been cut down to block the road out. Four local high-school students ended up calling police and using chainsaws to help clear the roadway for the family, the sheriff’s department said in a statement. A ceimnal investigation is underway.