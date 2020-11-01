CHEAT SHEET
    Spokane Health Officer Refuses to Resign, Hires Lawyer

    LIMBO

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Spokane Regional Health District

    The health officer in Spokane, Washington, who was thinking of adding new restrictions in the midst of a coronavirus surge, is now fighting to keep his job. Confusion surrounds the employment status of Dr. Bob Lutz, who had been leading the area’s pandemic response. Officials announced last week that he would be leaving his post, following a contentious meeting, citing unspecified “personnel issues.” But The Spokesman-Review reports that Lutz says he has not resigned and has hired an attorney. “The manner, timing, and motivation underlying the request I resign is troubling,” he said in a statement. School officials, the state medical association, and the local NAACP chapter have expressed support for Lutz and questioned the secrecy surrounding his attempted ouster.

