Turn Your Bath Into an At-home Spa With These Mini Sponges

When it comes to bathing, I’m a bath girl. They’re relaxing, they’re rejuvenating, and if I have the option to clean myself while reclining, why would I stand in the shower? Once a cumbersome chore in childhood, bathing has become my most important self-care ritual. But as a renter in Brooklyn, I’m limited to my apartment’s little tub and I don’t have room in my budget for the fancy soaps or soaking treatments sold at a premium by the wellness industry.

Seeking to elevate my at-home bathing experience without breaking the bank, I tried Spongellé Private Reserve Spongettes. These small, round sponges come pre-soaked in body wash, and at just $12, each sponge costs less than a bottle of Bath and Body Works shower gel. Running the sponge under the faucet for a few seconds causes the suds to start spilling out. But this isn’t some one-trick pony. Spongellé Private Reserve Spongettes have enough body wash suffused into the sponge to last 5+ washes. Now I can do my at-home spa bathing ritual every weekday, starting the second after I turn off my Slack notifications.

Founded by perfumer Elaine Binder, each Spongellé scent is carefully crafted from a mix of real, natural floral, and herbal scents. The sponges are also infused with botanical essences and extracts that soothe and nourish the skin. Derived from yuzu, edelweiss, and vetiver root, the extracts keep skin healthy and glowing as your body and mind relax into the sumptuous scent of the perfumes. The Private Reserve scents include Morning Bloom, Peony Flower, Black Orchid, and Blackberry. My personal favorite is Black Orchid, a melange of floral orchids with slightly mysterious spicy notes.

The sponges are vegan and cruelty-free (meaning no sea sponges were harmed), as are all the ingredients used to make the washes and perfumes. Each sponge has a slightly rougher texture than a traditional sponge, so you can get a good scrub. The extracts and the sponge’s texture work together to exfoliate the skin, while the moisturizing and hydrating ingredients in the wash soothe the skin. I noticed brighter, clearer, and smoother skin all over just a few days after I started using Spongellé spongettes.

Seeing how much I enjoyed my spa-at-home baths, my boyfriend began to wonder if there was a Spongellé product for him. Also, I told him he had to stop using my sponges during his showers because yeah, I noticed. Enter Spongellé Men’s Homme Collection: manly scents like Brave ( fresh, juicy citrus served alfresco), Gallant (an energizing morning cocktail with a twist of lemon), and Bold (musky, woodsy bubbles of clean) infused in the same vegan and cruelty-free sponge and scrubber as the Private Reserve Collection. New item on our relationship’s bucket list: finding a tub big enough for both of us.

