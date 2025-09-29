Sports Analyst Considers Swapping ESPN Gig for Senate Seat
HEAD IN THE GAME
ESPN’s Paul Finebaum might be trading in playoff games for politics. The longtime sports broadcaster revealed on Monday that he is seriously considering leaving his job to run for a U.S. Senate seat in Alabama, Sports Illustrated reported. Conversations with political figures in the state have left Finebaum, 70, feeling encouraged to pursue public service, he said during an interview on the OutKick The Show with Clay Travis podcast. “I was very cautious, didn’t take it too seriously. And then ultimately I ended up talking to someone who made it clear that there was a desire for me to be involved,” Finebaum said. “And this person was compelling and compassionate in the approach to me, and I started thinking about it.” When Travis asked Finebaum if he was ready to give up his broadcasting career to make the move into politics, he responded: “I would. I would have to.” Finebaum, one of the most notable voices in college football, currently hosts a four-hour daily show on ESPN Radio and the SEC Network. He said he plans to officially decide whether a political run is in his future within the next month.