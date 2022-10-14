Sports Bras Contain High Levels of Toxic Chemical, Study Shows
BUSTED
A toxic chemical known to damage health has been found in sports bras and other athletic clothing sold by some of America’s most popular brands, testing shows. BPA is used to make plastics and can cause adverse health effects including cardiovascular disease, obesity, and asthma. Sports bras sold by Nike, FILA, PINK, Athleta, Asics, The North Face, Brooks, and All in Motion were all tested in the last six months. Results showed that wearers might be exposed to as much as 22 times the safe limit of BPA when based on standards set in California, the Center for Environmental Health (CEH) said. The consumer advocacy nonprofit said it had sent legal notices to the companies giving them 60 days to work with the CEH to remedy the violations before the group files legal action.