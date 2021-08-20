Save On Brands That Will Get You Active With These Coupons

If you're looking to get active, these are the deals for you from Dick's Sporting Goods, adidas, Nike, and more.

Jillian Lucas

Content Lead, Scouted

Right now is a really great time to be outside. Whether to work out or play a pickup game, getting active has always been a good idea. There are a ton of great deals on sports gear, from some of our favorite brands. From backpacks to apparel, these are some of the best deals happening right now.

Dick's Sporting Goods: 25% off select adidas backpacks

adidas Prime V Backpack

Shop at Dick's Sporting Goods$

Academy Sports: Up to 35% off Under Armour apparel and footwear

Under Armour Men's UA Tech T-shirt

Shop at Academy Sports$

adidas: 15% off your first purchase, plus free shipping

Ultraboost 5.0 DNA Shoes

Only valid for new customers

Shop at adidas$

Nike: Up to 40% off markdowns

Nike Free RN 2018

Shop at Nike$

Athleta: Up to 60% off sale items

Salutation Jogger

Shop at Athleta$

Olympic Sports: $20 off with code MISSU20

Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Medium-Support Pad Floral Sports Bra

Shop at Olympia Sports$

Oakley: 50% off sale items

EV Zero Edge

Shop at Oakley$

