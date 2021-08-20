Save On Brands That Will Get You Active With These Coupons

Right now is a really great time to be outside. Whether to work out or play a pickup game, getting active has always been a good idea. There are a ton of great deals on sports gear, from some of our favorite brands. From backpacks to apparel, these are some of the best deals happening right now.

Dick's Sporting Goods: 25% off select adidas backpacks

adidas Prime V Backpack Shop at Dick's Sporting Goods $

Academy Sports: Up to 35% off Under Armour apparel and footwear

Under Armour Men's UA Tech T-shirt Shop at Academy Sports $

adidas: 15% off your first purchase, plus free shipping

Ultraboost 5.0 DNA Shoes Only valid for new customers Shop at adidas $

Nike: Up to 40% off markdowns

Nike Free RN 2018 Shop at Nike $

Athleta: Up to 60% off sale items

Salutation Jogger Shop at Athleta $

Olympic Sports: $20 off with code MISSU20

Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Medium-Support Pad Floral Sports Bra Shop at Olympia Sports $

Oakley: 50% off sale items

EV Zero Edge Shop at Oakley $

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.