Sports Illustrated Model Rushed to Hospital After Scary In-Flight Medical Emergency
Sports Illustrated model Brooks Nader was rushed to the hospital after suffering a frightening medical emergency mid-flight. The 29-year-old later revealed on Instagram that she had been treated for severe food poisoning, sharing a photo of herself lying on the floor of the plane, unable to move. “Very touch & go,” the post read. “Food poisoning: 1 Brooksie: 0.” Nader had been returning from a birthday vacation when she fell ill. In another image, she appeared wrapped in a blanket while someone helped her take small sips of a drink. The caption read, “The things Breaux Nader has to deal with smh.” A separate photo taken by the model showed an ambulance waiting on the tarmac outside the aircraft. She was holding a Styrofoam cup labeled “Twenty fine.” Nader later shared the ordeal on her Instagram Story, writing, “If you don’t get picked up in an ambulance when u land are you even having fun???” A short time later, she told followers she had been released from the hospital. “Made it out alive,” she posted alongside a photo of herself wearing a low-cut brown dress.