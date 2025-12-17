Beloved Sports Reporter and Husband Found Dead in Their Home

Older Americans who are worried about young people’s social media use should probably take a hard look at their own online habits, according to a new study. Older users are more likely to promote political polarization, and to embrace conspiracy theories about UFO, aliens, the Illuminati, the Earth being flat, “alternative knowledge,” and more, the study found. Artificial intelligence platform Socialprofiler analyzed 756 million public profiles across Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn, and TikTok. The study found that posts by millennials and Gen Xers are more slanted toward traditional partisan politics, whereas Gen Z tended to be more issue-forced, engaging with progressive causes such as climate change and LGBTQ+ rights. Younger generations also tended to be more interested in esoteric content like tarot readings, witchcraft, and spiritualism. It wasn’t immediately clear why older users tended to gravitate more toward conspiracy theories, the study’s authors said, but they plan to conduct follow-up research.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Study Finds Older Americans Are Driving Online ConspiraciesOLDER BUT NOT WISERYounger Americans tend to be more focused on issues as opposed to conspiracies and partisan politics.
- 2Beloved Sports Reporter and Husband Found Dead in Their HomeBELOVED TALENTChristina Chambers and her husband were found dead in their home in Hoover, Alabama.
Partner updateAD BY FlavCityThese Protein Powders Are Actually Really Delicious CAPITAL OF YUMFlavCity is on a mission to make healthy choices approachable, fun, and craveably delicious.
- 3Airline Slapped with $85k Fine for Jet Lost 13 Years AgoDUDE, WHERE'S MY JET?The airline may not have even known it owned the plane in the first place.
- 4Hollywood Icon Dies Age 82 After Cancer BattleSEE YOU IN THE COSMOSGil Gerard was best known as the star of sci-fi franchise “Buck Rogers in the 25th Century.”
Shop with ScoutedTreat Yourself to Some Self-Love During Lelo’s Holiday Sale GOOD VIBES ONLYFrom vibrators to male massagers, score up to 50 percent off during the luxury sexual wellness brand’s biggest sale of the year.
- 5Warner Bros. Snubs Trump Pal’s $78B Buyout BidPARREDNetflix had already reached an agreement with the “Harry Potter” owners before rivals swooped in.
- 6Rapper’s Golf Swing at Celeb Contest Takes Disastrous TurnMISFYREJa Rule almost took out a bunch of reporters with a tee shot at the Derek Jeter Invitational.
- 7Country Star Who Worked With Bruce Springsteen Dies at 78AN AMERICAN CLASSICHe had been fighting Lewy Body Dementia, Parkinson’s, and pneumonia.
- 8American Man, 33, Dies Climbing Slovenia’s Tallest MountainFATAL FALLThe man is believed to have fallen from a climbing path.
Shop with ScoutedBissell’s CrossWave *Actually* Replaces Your Mop & VacuumSMARTER NOT HARDERThe Bissell CrossWave OmniForce is an all-in-one cleaner engineered with next-level suction and dynamic mopping for the ultimate clean every time.
- 9‘The Matrix’ Actor Dies at 57'WONDERFUL SOUL'The actor described himself as “a creative soul.”
- 10Rob Reiner’s Final Film Release in Limbo After MurdersTAPPED OUTThe release of his final project has been delayed indefinitely.
Beloved Sports Reporter and Husband Found Dead in Their Home
A beloved sports reporter and her husband were found dead at their home on Tuesday morning in a suspected murder-suicide. Police said that Christina Chambers, a former sports reporter for WBRC 6, and her husband, Johnny Rimes, sustained gunshot wounds inside their home in Hoover, Alabama. The couple’s three-year-old son was also found in their home, but was unharmed. Authorities suspect the incident was a murder-suicide, but the investigation is ongoing. Chambers, who had also taught broadcast journalism at Thompson High School in Hoover, was beloved in the community and had even received the Adviser of the Year award in 2024 from the Alabama Scholastic Press Association. Chambers joined WBRC in 2015 and worked primarily on its “Sideline” segment, which platformed local sports with live news coverage. U.S. Senator Katie Boyd Britt, who represents Alabama, shared a statement about Chambers’ death in a post on X. “Tragic news. Please join me in keeping Christina’s friends, family, and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers,” Britt wrote. “I’m also praying for the entire @WBRCnews team as they mourn the loss of a former colleague and friend.”
Most protein powders suffer from three main issues: confusing ingredients, difficulty mixing, and weird aftertastes. FlavCity has tackled all three with the All-In-One Protein Smoothie Powder. These smoothies are made without hidden “junk”—only real-food ingredients for flavor and function. Every scoop is free from inflammatory oils, artificial sweeteners, gums, fillers, and anything that doesn’t serve your health. It blends seamlessly with milk, allowing you to skip the blender and get on with your day faster. Because flavor is in the name, FlavCity prides itself on crafting tastes to obsess over. The All-In-One Protein Smoothie Powder comes in seven regular grass-fed whey-based flavors and two plant-based alternative flavors, from vanilla cream to butter coffee. Each is naturally sweetened with monk fruit and stevia, so you can satisfy your sweet tooth without a weird aftertaste or sugar crash.
Each bag has twenty servings per container, which nets out to about $3 per serving–way cheaper than whatever you’re picking up on the way back from the gym. So when you’re looking for better-for-you food that’s easy and delicious, try out FlavCity Protein Smoothies.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.
An airport has given an airline a huge fine for losing one of its planes there for over a decade, the Daily Mail reports. Air India has been slapped with an $85,000 fee for a parked 737-200 left at Kolkata Airport in 2012. The plane had belonged to the carrier Indian Airlines, which in 2007 merged with Air India, and was later rented to the Indian postal service, India Post. The 43-year-old plane was omitted from records, Air India CEO Campbell Wilson said, meaning the airline may have never known it owned it. According to the Times of India, he said, “Though disposal of an old aircraft is not unusual, this one is—for it’s an aircraft that we didn’t even know we owned it until recently." The Daily Mail reports, “One X user, Trinidade Gois, posted a photo of the jet, saying: ‘Last week Air India completed the sale and transfer of this B737-200 (VT-EHH) that had been grounded at CCU since 2012. Delivered to Indian Airlines in 1982, then on to Alliance Air, until it was converted into a freighter and flew with India Post titles. Apparently, the aircraft’s ownership lay forgotten for years.’” The plane is intended for training engineers, the Times reports.
Gil Gerard, the Hollywood star best known as the wisecracking star of sci-fi series Buck Rogers in the 25th Century, died on Tuesday at the age of 82 after a battle with a “rare and viciously aggressive form of cancer,” his wife Janet announced in a Facebook post. The Arkansas-born star died at his home in Georgia shortly after receiving the diagnosis, with his wife claiming there were “only days” between “the moment when we knew something was wrong to his death.” She added, “No matter how many years I got to spend with him it would have never been enough. Hold the ones you have tightly and love them fiercely.” In a statement written by the late actor following his death, shared by Janet, Gerard wrote, “My life has been an amazing journey. The opportunities I’ve had, the people I’ve met and the love I have given and received have made my 82 years on the planet deeply satisfying. My journey has taken me from Arkansas to New York to Los Angeles, and finally, to my home in North Georgia with my amazing wife, Janet, of 18 years. He added: “It’s been a great ride, but inevitably one that comes to a close as mine has.” Gerard advised fans not to “waste time on anything that doesn’t thrill you or bring you love,” before signing off with a promise to “See you out somewhere in the cosmos.”
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Whether you’re looking for an NSFW gift for your S.O. this holiday season or just a self-care treat to spice up solo play on any day of the year, Lelo has everything you need to keep the good vibes going (and the stress low) through the holiday season and beyond. Lelo is known for being the ‘designer’ sex toy brand, and while its offerings are some of the best on the market, its prices are on the steep side. Fortunately, right now, shoppers can score up to 50 percent off Lelo’s luxe items during its biggest sale of the year.
Lelo’s sale includes a range of discounted luxury sex toys, but if you’re new to the brand, the Soraya 2 is a fan favorite that’s suitable for sex toy beginners and connoisseurs alike. This updated version of the bestselling premium rabbit vibrator is engineered with dual-stimulation features, allowing for both clitoral and G-spot orgasms. Plus, the controls are right at your fingertips for customized pleasure. Play with 12 different vibration settings, ranging from a teasing murmur to a satisfying pulse. The Soraya 2 will always leave you coming... back for more. The best part? In addition to up to half off a huge selection of toys, you’ll also receive a free Sona 2 toy with your purchase. Double the pleasure, double the fun.
Warner Bros. Discovery has rejected a purchase offer from Paramount, saying Netflix’s bid is still the better option. Paramount made a hostile, all-cash approach for the entire Warner Bros. business of $77.9 billion, on Dec. 8 at $30 a share. Netflix, meanwhile, had already agreed to take its Studios and HBO Max streaming platform for $72 billion, a deal that executives at Warner still think is the better offer. On Wednesday, the board recommended that shareholders reject the Paramount bid, orchestrated by Chief Executive David Ellison and his father, Larry, a friend of President Donald Trump. Warner execs told investors that Paramount had “consistently misled” them, called the deal “illusory,” and said it posed a potential danger to the business if it were to accept. According to The Wall Street Journal, the letter of rejection filed by Warner Bros. said Paramount’s documents submitted in the bid “contain gaps, loopholes and limitations that put you, our shareholders, and our company at risk.” It added, “The terms of the Netflix merger are superior,” adding, “The [Paramount] offer provides inadequate value and imposes numerous, significant risks and costs on [Warner].”
Rapper Ja Rule, best known for his early 2000s hit songs and his involvement in the catastrophic Fyre Festival, narrowly avoided disaster on Tuesday at celebrity-amateur golf tournament in the Bahamas. In a video posted to X by Golfweek writer Adam Schupak, Ja Rule, whose real name is Jeffrey Bruce Atkins, can be seen hitting the golf ball directly into a line of reporters, prompting immediate reactions from the crowd, with some behind Atkins jumping back in horror. “Ja Rule almost took me and a bunch of photographers out with his tee shot in the celebrity shootout at the Derek Jeter Invitational.” Schupak wrote in the caption. Atkins begins to approach the photographers, asking, “Did I hit you?” before reversing course. Reposting the video on his Instagram Stories, Atkins wrote, “My bad...” along with a facepalm emoji and a laughing emoji. The tournament, organized by Jeter’s Turn 2 Foundation, is taking place at the Royal Blue Golf Club in Nassau this week, finishing on Thursday.
County singer Joe Ely, was best known for his work with The Clash and Bruce Springsteen, died on Tuesday at the age of 78. The Texan toured both the U.S. and the U.K. with genre-melding shows spanning punk to honky-tonk. “Legendary songwriter, singer, and raconteur Joe Ely died today from complications of Lewy Body Dementia, Parkinson’s and pneumonia,” a statement posted on the “She Never Spoke Spanish to Me” singer’s Facebook page said. “His beloved wife Sharon and daughter Marie were at his side at their home in Taos, New Mexico. Ely was born February 9, 1947 in Amarillo, Texas... signed with MCA Records in the 1970s and spent more than five decades recording and performing around the world.” The Boss also paid tribute to a man he had shared the stage with numerous times across three decades, saying, “We’re deeply saddened by the loss of Joe Ely, a singular American singer, great musician and great artist. I was lucky enough to count Joe as a true friend and I will miss that voice and his companionship. Our hearts go out to his wonderful wife Sharon and the family. We’ve lost an American classic.”
A 33-year-old American man has died after falling off a climbing path at Mount Triglav, Slovenia’s highest mountain, authorities said. The climber set out early Monday morning but disappeared during his ascent, the Associated Press reported. Authorities later found the man’s body around 1 a.m. at the bottom of a mountain trail, the outlet reports. Police said initial evidence indicates the climber suffered a steep fall. Mount Triglav, which rises more than 9,000 feet, is a popular but demanding climb that can be especially dangerous in unstable weather conditions or when visibility drops. The man’s identity has not been released by authorities, but the AP reports the man was staying in a cabin near the Bohinj Lake.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Cyber Week is the best time to save on big-ticket items like TVs, furniture, and yes, cleaning devices. Fortunately, the deals are extended this year, and Bissell’s huge sale is one of the best we’ve seen. For a limited time, the Bissell CrossWave OmniForce is up to 52 percent off. This powerful multi-surface cleaner effectively replaces vacuuming and mopping with one sleek machine that delivers a faster, deeper, and more efficient clean.
The Bissell CrossWave OmniForce wet-dry vac blends vacuuming and mopping to tackle everyday cleaning of wet and dry messes. Plus, not only does it sweep up crumbs, dirt, and pet dander, but it also mops away spills and pet accidents—and actually sanitizes—a must for cold and flu season.
This all-in-one cleaning hero is a game-changer for parents and pet owners who need to tackle tough-to-clean fur, paw prints, and spills all in one go—and on a daily basis. At up to 55 percent off for the post-Black Friday sale event, the CrossWave OmniForce is a no-brainer. This is one of the best deals we’ve seen this year, so now’s the time to invest in a cleaner space for the holidays and beyond.
If you’re looking for a more compact device, Bissell is also offering a slew of deals right now, including discounts on its beloved range of portable carpet and upholstery cleaners (think the Little Green Mini Portable Carpet Cleaner).
Australian actor Martin Grelis, who appeared in the 1999 first installment of The Matrix film series, has died at the age of 57. “Martin was a bright spark who lit up every room he was in—a talented actor, a kind person, and a wonderful soul,” wrote Grelis’ talent agency, Sophie Jermyn Management, on Instagram, confirming the news of his death. Before his role as a helicopter pilot alongside Keanu Reeves, 61, in the famous sci-fi movie The Matrix, Grelis appeared in the Australian drama Big Sky. Over the years, he also appeared in the 2012 film Iron Sky and the Australian television film Schapelle. “Our condolences and thoughts are with his family and loved ones in this difficult time‚” Grelis’ agency wrote. The actor described himself as “a creative soul. Actor, singer, voice artist & surfer,” on his Instagram page, adding that he adores art and ”the glorious human condition we all share."
Rob Reiner’s concert film follow-up to this past year’s Spinal Tap 2: The End Continues is on hold following the director’s murder this past weekend. According to Variety, Spinal Tap at Stonehenge: The Final Finale, which U.S. distributor Bleecker Street initially planned to release in IMAX next year, has halted further release plans in light of Reiner and his wife Michele’s passing. As for when forward steps will be taken for the project’s release, sources told the site there won’t be news until “the best path forward is decided with those closest to Rob and his family.” The satirical rockumentary will feature the fictional heavy-metal band in concert at Stonehenge, making it the first rock show filmed at the storied English location. The “secret” concert reportedly took place in October. Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, and Harry Shearer each reprised their roles as the band members, with guest appearances from Shania Twain, Eric Clapton, and Josh Groban, in the final film Renier directed before his death.