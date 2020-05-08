CHEAT SHEET
    Spot the Robot Dog Walks the Parks of Singapore Reminding People to Keep Their Distance

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter

    Mike Blake/Reuters

    Singaporean authorities have dispatched a dog-shaped robot to patrol parks and remind visitors that they should be maintaining social distance, The Verge reports. For two weeks starting May 8, Singapore’s National Parks Board will deploy the four-legged machine, made by SoftBank subsidiary Boston Dynamics, in Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park. Controlled by remote, accompanied by a guide, and equipped with computer vision that measures distances between humans, the Spot bot will play a prerecorded message “to remind park visitors to observe safe distancing measures,” according to a Parks Board spokesperson. 

    Read it at The Verge