Spotify Tries to Cash in on Wordle Craze by Buying Song-Guessing Game Heardle
One Second
Spotify has bought Heardle in its first foray into the interactive gaming world. The Swedish streaming service announced it was snapping up the music trivia game on Tuesday. For those unfamiliar, Heardle is one of a handful of similar games that popped up in the wake of Wordle’s massive pandemic-era success. Players are instructed to guess a song’s title based on one-second snippets. Those who guess in the first second get to brag about it to their friends for the rest of the day. By Tuesday morning, the game’s website was redirected to a Spotify domain and players were able to click-through to finish listening to the song on the streaming service. “Since its debut, the game has quickly built a loyal following, and it aligns with our plans to deepen interactivity across the Spotify ecosystem,” Spotify’s global head of music Jeremy Erlich said in a statement.