Spotify’s New Platform Helps Amplify Up-And-Coming Musicians
LISTEN UP
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Spotify has launched a new platform campaign to help up-and-coming artists and musicians get more exposure. Marquee gives music artists on the platform increased potential to reach new listeners with sponsored recommendations. Instead of banner ads, Marquee offers full-screen sponsored recommendations of your latest singles to Spotify Free and Premium users who may be interested in their content based on listening history.
Users who click on the artist’s single will be directed to their song and nothing else, giving the user access to the artist. Plus, it pops up right in that key transition period when people are trying to figure out what to listen to next—think of it as an easier way to target a reachable audience without doing the grunt work. If you’re interested in trying Marquee, budgets cost around $100 when made through Spotify for Artists and $250 when set up through local representatives. You’ll have the campaign for approximately ten days or until you spend your budget, which is spent when people click on the Marquee.
Marquee
Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more deals, including Nordstrom Rack coupons, Macy’s coupons, Overstock coupons, and adidas coupons.