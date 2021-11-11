CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Virginia School Board Members: Burn Sexually Explicit Books
PAGING RAY BRADBURY
Read it at The Free Lance-Star
A Virginia school board voted unanimously Wednesday for school libraries to remove “sexually explicit” books from their shelves. After the Spotsylvania County School Board voted 6-0 to excise the books, board member Rabih Abuismail said, “I think we should throw those books in a fire.” Another, Kirk Twigg, said he wanted to “see the books before we burn them so we can identify within our community that we are eradicating this bad stuff.” The board took the vote after a parent expressed concern over 33 Snowfish, a book about three homeless teenagers escaping sexual abuse, prostitution, and addiction.