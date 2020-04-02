Seventy Spring Breakers Ignored Warnings and Charted a Plane to Mexico—Now 41 Have Coronavirus
Remember all those videos of trashed spring breakers who said they were happy to ignore warnings not to travel during a global pandemic to crowd into bars and beaches? Well, guess how that turned out. CNN reports that more than half of a group of 70 spring breakers who chartered a plane from Austin, Texas, to Mexico two weeks back have now tested positive for the deadly virus. All 44 people who have tested positive are University of Texas students, a school spokesman told the news network. Alarmingly, some of the passengers who went on the trip then took commercial flights home, according to the Austin Public Health Department. Dozens of other passengers from the chartered flight are being monitored. University spokesman J.B. Bird said: “The incident is a reminder of the vital importance of taking seriously the warnings of public-health authorities on the risks of becoming infected with COVID-19 and spreading it to others.”