Spring Breakers Could Be Tipping Point for Key COVID Variant in Florida

The U.K variant is surging—just as kids pack beaches and clubs after a year of lockdown.

Florida is ramping up vaccinations as a dangerous new variant of the novel coronavirus spreads across the state. Of course, some epidemiologists are confident safe and effective vaccines will cut off the spread of the U.K. or B.1.1.7 variant, also known as a coronavirus “lineage.”

Others aren’t so sure. The X-factor? Potentially hundreds of thousands of Spring Breakers who have been converging on the state of 21 million—a state with no mask mandate, no capacity rules, and no sign of government oversight.

