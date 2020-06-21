This Mold and Mildew Gel is So Satisfying to Use

Spring cleaning is obviously a thing, but COVID19 takes the dust-busting, grime-nixing, germ-demolishing season to an entirely new level. As someone who’s always had a penchant for trying new cleaning products — and relishing in the joy of a cleaner space — I’ve accrued an assortment of particularly efficient finds that actually get me excited to use them.

The Skylarlife Home Mold & Mildew Remover Gel Stain Remover is one such product, and I love it not just because it works really well on extra-stubborn spots, but that it requires basically zero effort on my part to use. I discovered this mildew cleaner while perusing Amazon for top-rated cleaning products, as a clean freak does, and was immediately intrigued. Review after review has buyers raving in disbelief at how well it works. Black mold that wouldn’t budge? Gone. That nasty orange mildew-y stuff that likes to make a home in your bathroom? Poof.

Eager to have my own set of before and after images, I bought the product, excitedly applied it to the nasty situation happening in the corners of my shower, and within hours all I had to do was wipe the gel away and it was sparkling clean. This was a couple years ago, and I’m still a devout buyer.

It may seem like I’m skipping a few steps here, but I promise you it’s really as easy as applying the gel to the affected area, waiting for about six hours, and then wiping away. The product can be applied anywhere, but it seems to be particularly useful in small, hard-to-reach areas, like around your sink faucets and shower heads, around caulk in the shower, in tile grout, around pool fixtures, and otherwise small, usually-wet areas that are prone to mold and mildew growth. It has a handy tapered dispenser that makes for a more precise application.

One note — the bottles are a bit on the small side at roughly six ounces, so you may want to buy a couple depending on your needs. I usually allocate one full bottle to my walk-in shower, and I can usually get six to eight uses per sink. Happy cleaning!

