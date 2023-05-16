Colorado Man Tries to Pin DUI on His Dog
RUFF NIGHT
A Colorado DUI suspect tried to convince cops that his dog was behind the wheel to avoid a ticket, police said. According to a Sunday Facebook post from the Springfield Police Department, the driver was pulled over for speeding Saturday night before he “attempted to switch places with his dog who was in the passenger seat, as the SPD officer approached and watched the entire process.” Police said the man was driving from Las Animas to Pueblo but got lost in Springfield. Clearly appearing drunk, the driver then “exited the passenger side of the vehicle and claimed he was not driving,” the post said. The man was apprehended and arrested on suspicion of charges, including driving under the influence, as well as for existing warrants for his arrest. The male party was also found to have two active warrants for his arrest out of Pueblo. And as for the dog? The unidentified pooch was handed over to an acquaintance of the driver while he was in jail, cops said. “The dog does not face any charges and was let go with just a warning,” SPD said in their post.