Springfield CultureFest Canceled Amid Donald Trump’s Dog-Eating Furor
SPOILED THE FUN
Local officials in Springfield, Ohio—which has become a political flash point since former President Donald Trump repeated baseless claims about the town’s Haitian immigrants eating pets—have canceled its annual cultural festival over safety concerns. They cited numerous threats against city, county, and school facilities. CultureFest, which was scheduled for Sept. 27 and 28, celebrates local diversity, art, and culture. City officials said that they consulted with local law enforcement and decided canceling the festival was the best course of action to ensure the safety of attendees, staff, vendors, and volunteers. “We deeply regret having to cancel CultureFest, as we know, it is a beloved event for our community,” the city manager, Brian Heck, said in a statement. “However, the safety of our residents and visitors must come first.” The pet-eating conspiracy has gone viral on social media after Trump referenced it during last week’s presidential debate, and it was reiterated by a number of high-profile Republicans, including Trump’s running mate, JD Vance.