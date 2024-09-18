Springfield’s GOP Mayor Suggests Trump Should Stay Away.

Amid continuing bomb threats to local schools and other city buildings that are leaving residents in fear, the mayor of Springfield, Ohio, says he would prefer Donald Trump didn’t visit the beleaguered city after his inflammatory comments about immigrants eating pets.

“It would be an extreme strain on our resources,” Mayor Rob Rue, a Republican, said on Tuesday, speaking with members of the media at City Hall, reports NBC News.

“So it’d be fine with me if they decided not to make that visit.”

Rue’s frank comments follow repeated false claims by the former president and his running mate JD Vance that Haitians are kidnapping and “eating the dogs” and cats of local residents.

NBC News also reported that plans are afoot for Trump to visit Springfield “soon,” prompting the mayor to voice his displeasure.

Springfield authorities have denounced Trump’s bizarre claims as false.

His outrageous comments have led to bomb threats–so far proven to be fake–school closures and other city buildings to be evacuated.

Meanwhile, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, also a Republican, said at the news conference that a visit by Trump would be difficult for the city to handle.

Though he said a visit would “generally very, very welcomed,” he added, “I have to state the reality, though, that resources are really, really stretched here,” according to NBC. DeWine has said he will deploy extra police to protect Springfield schools.

Vance hasn’t yet confirmed if he is planning to visit Springfield. “I haven’t made plans to go just in the last few days,” he told reporters on Tuesday. “I know the president would like to go but also hasn’t made any explicit plans.”