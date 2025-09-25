Bruce Springsteen thinks Democrats have lost touch with Americans—and he’s not betting on their comeback.

In an interview with Time, the world-famous musician stressed that Americans are urgently in need of something to believe in.

“We’re desperately in need of an effective alternative party, or for the Democratic Party to find someone who can speak to the majority of the nation,” said Springsteen, 76.

“There is a problem with the language that they’re using and the way they’re trying to reach people.”

Bruce Springsteen performs with The Gaslight Anthem during the 2024 Sea.Hear.Now Festival on September 15, 2024 in Asbury Park, New Jersey. Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

The Born in the USA star knows a thing or two about reaching everyday Americans. Perhaps no other musician is as regaled as Springsteen for capturing the aspirations and struggles of the working class. For decades, his music has chronicled personal pain set against national hardships, from the Vietnam War and oil embargoes to the slow collapse of the Rust Belt.

“Those conditions are ripe for a demagogue,” he told Time. “Those things have got to be addressed if we want to live in the America of our better angels. I still believe it’s there, but it’s struggling.”

For years, the Jersey Shore legend aligned himself with the Democrats, a party once synonymous with the middle and working class. Springsteen even lent a hand last year to failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris, joining the final stretch of her campaign alongside former President Barack Obama.

Springsteen performs during a campaign rally for Kamala Harris last October Eloisa Lopez/REUTERS

However, many of those whom Springsteen writes of—and for—turned their sights on President Donald Trump last year.

Springsteen made headlines in May for delivering a blistering speech during the first night of his tour in Manchester, England, where he slammed Trump’s “corrupt, incompetent and treasonous” administration.

He accused the president of “persecuting people for using their right to free speech and voicing their dissent.”

Trump fired back in a Truth Social tirade, calling Springsteen a “dried up prune” who “ought to keep his mouth shut.”

Truth Social Truth Social

“I see that Highly Overrated Bruce Springsteen goes to a Foreign Country to speak badly about the President of the United States. Never liked him, never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics and, importantly, he’s not a talented guy,” Trump said at the time.

He went on: “Sleepy Joe didn’t have a clue as to what he was doing, but Springsteen is ‘dumb as a rock,’ and couldn’t see what was going on, or could he (which is even worse!)? This dried out ‘prune’ of a rocker (his skin is all atrophied!) ought to KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT until he gets back into the Country, that’s just ‘standard fare.’ Then we’ll all see how it goes for him!”

The president also followed up with a doctored video of himself whacking the rocker with a golf ball.

For his part, Springsteen doesn’t fault those who support the president.