Springsteen Took Two Tequila Shots Before DWI Arrest and Refused Breathalyzer, Citation Says
‘VISIBLY SWAYING’
Bruce Springsteen refused a breathalyzer test and had trouble following instructions when he was pulled over and arrested for DWI and reckless driving in November, the arresting officer said in a citation. The arrest was first reported on Wednesday. According to the citation shared with The Daily Beast on Thursday, an officer pulled Springsteen over on Nov. 14 as he got back on his motorcycle after drinking straight from a bottle of Patron.
Springsteen told the officer he’d taken two shots over the past 20 minutes, and the officer, who noticed the bottle was completely empty, asked him to perform a series of sobriety tests. During a walking test, Springsteen took 45 steps instead of the instructed 18. The singer refused a breathalyzer test and the officer wrote that he was “visibly swaying back and forth.” Within hours of the arrest being reported on Wednesday, Jeep pulled their Super Bowl ad featuring Springsteen.