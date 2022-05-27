CHEAT SHEET
Utah Woman Accused of Shooting Elderly Man in the Head
A 33-year-old woman is accused of fatally shooting a 75-year-old man in the head after telling a neighbor she needed help with his feeding tube. The incident happened Wednesday in Springville, Utah, and the woman, who has not been named, is being held without bail on suspicion of murder, The Salt Lake Tribune reports, citing a probable cause affidavit. Police say first responders arrived to find the elderly man with a “gunshot wound to the head” and a gun near his feet. The woman was found “laying in the fetal position on a bed” with “blood on her hands, arms and clothing,” according to the report. It was not immediately clear what relation she had to the man, or if she was a caretaker.