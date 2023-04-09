Ohio Race Car Driver Dies at 26 After Brutal Crash on Indiana Track
‘DEEPEST CONDOLENCES’
Sprint car competitor Justin Owen died of injuries sustained in a wreck on an Indiana track on Saturday night, racing officials said. He was 26. Owen’s vehicle struck an outside wall and flipped over several times during a qualifying race for the AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship at Lawrenceburg Speedway. The U.S. Auto Club red-flagged the event when the crash occurred, and canceled the remainder of the event half an hour later. An Ohio native, Owen was the reigning champion at Lawrenceburg, having racked up two feature wins and a 2022 title there. The USAC series expressed its “deepest condolences” to his friends, family, and team, joined quickly by other titanic figures in the racing world, including Tony Stewart Racing. “It’s never easy to be reminded how quickly things happen in this sport or that we’re not promised tomorrow,” the team said in a Twitter statement.