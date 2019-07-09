CHEAT SHEET
SPRINT TO WIN
With Sprint’s Unlimited Kickstart Plan, $25 a Month Gets You Unlimited Text, Talk, and Data
While most phone companies leave you little choice other than to buy a phone from them to use their network, Sprint is encouraging you to completely liberate yourself this summer. It’s kicking off a special rate right now for its Unlimited Kickstart program, one of the most no-strings-attached phone plans out there. At $25/month for one line, this affordable phone plan is not only unique but also includes the must-haves: unlimited (unlimited!) text, talk, and data. There is no annual contract so you’re completely free to cancel whenever you want and, more importantly, can always keep your eyes open on Sprint’s other plans and programs without dreading the heavy lift of canceling your current agreement. And the plan gives you access to Sprint’s latest and best LTE Advanced Network, which is twice as fast the previous 4G LTE Sprint network. What’s more, Sprint has no restrictions on the phone it allows you to use with Unlimited Kickstart. Bring any phone you like (or buy a new one if you want), use your existing Sprint SIM card or buy a SIM kit, and then activate your phone. That’s it. This offer ends soon so don’t wait too long to free up how you catch up on the day with your favorite news, talk with family and friends, and send memes and dinner plans to your bestie. Shop at Sprint >
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.