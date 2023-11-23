Spurs Coach Grabs Mic, Scolds Home Crowd for Booing Kawhi Leonard
‘EXCUSE ME’
San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich finally had it with the home crowd relentlessly booing one-time Spurs star Kawhi Leonard, grabbing the PA announcer’s microphone during Wednesday evening’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers to tell fans to knock it off. The highly unusual moment came as Leonard, who won a championship with San Antonio in 2014 before exiting on not-so-great terms in 2018, took a pair of free throws in the second quarter. As boos rained down on the five-time All-Star, Poppovich took to the mic to chastise the home fans: “Excuse me for a second. Can we stop all the booing and let these guys play? Have a little class. That’s not who we are. Knock off the booing.” After Pop’s intervention, the crowd only booed Leonard and his fellow Clippers even harder.