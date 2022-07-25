CHEAT SHEET
    Improve Your Chess Skills With This AI-Controlled Chessboard That Cleans Up After Itself

    Chess is a rewarding and fun experience but can be challenging to learn — especially if you have no one to play with. However, Square Off has put a new twist on this classic game with its smart and automated chessboards that move pieces for you.

    Square Off's Grand Kingdom set is a work of art. This premium chessboard has a luxurious rosewood finish, meticulously handcrafted pieces, and a dedicated spot for all the pieces no longer in play. The board’s adaptive AI adjusts to your expertise, allowing you to learn at your own pace. But the real write-to-home-about feature is the automated movement. Playing against the AI, the board moves its pieces around for you. It even resets all the pieces to their correct position after the game is over.

    Grand Kingdom Set

    Buy at Square Off$449

    This rollable and portable chessboard gives chess players a tournament-like experience on the go. Interactive LED lights show you where pieces can move, and you can square off against the adaptive AI with 20 increasingly challenging difficulty levels.

    Square Off Pro

    Buy at Square Off$251

    Download and connect to Square Off’s dedicated app to unlock even more features like live tournament streaming and the ability to play against players all around the world. Before you checkout, remember to use the promo code DAILYBEAST. You’ll save 10% and get free shipping.

