Squatters Took Over Home After Dismembering, Burying 82-Year-Old’s Body: Cops
Squatters dismembered and buried an elderly woman they found dead, then moved into her house and lived there for years, Las Vegas police allege. Lucille Payne, 82, had no living family when she died in 2018. Accounts connected to her bills had been set to autopay. No one knew she had died except the squatters who discovered her body, dismembered it, and buried it in her backyard, according to the cops. Police received a tip in April about “disturbed dirt” in the backyard of Payne’s home and later detected fraudulent activity related to her bank accounts as the squatters allegedly tried to steal her money. Police unearthed Payne’s body in April. The names of the alleged culprits have not been released, and no one has been charged.