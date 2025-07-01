‘Squid Game’ Murders Netflix Viewership Records Just Three Days After Release

After taking the TV world by storm in 2021, South Korean director Hwang Dong-hyuk’s hit show Squid Game has somehow continued to beat expectations in its third season. Just three days after the much-anticipated release of the newest season, Squid Game season 3 is the most-watched non-English show on Netflix this week, racking up 60.1 million views. Even more impressively, the show’s third season has already entered the top 10 non-English shows of all time on the streaming service. Hwang’s show follows a group of debt-saddled game show contestants, led by protagonist Seong Gi-hun, a.k.a. Player 456 (played by Lee Jung-jae) as they attempt to navigate a brutal series of children’s games. The prize? A fortune (and survival). The first season of the show is the most-watched show of all time on Netflix. Though critics have become less enamored with the show with each successive season, the latest installment of the series will likely continue to rack up viewership numbers that streaming has never seen before.