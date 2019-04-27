Sri Lanka Bans Two Groups Suspected to Be Behind Easter Attacks

Sri Lanka has banned two Islamist groups suspected to be behind the Easter suicide bombings on churches and hotels that killed more than 250 people, the president announced on Saturday. The groups, National Thawheedh Jamaath (NTJ) and Jamathei Millathu Ibrahim, were banned under the president's “emergency powers,” President Maithripala Sirisena said in a statement. Authorities were able to ban the groups almost a week after the bombings after proving enough evidence against them, in accordance with Sri Lankan law. Police also revealed on Saturday the wife and child of the mastermind behind the bombings, Mohamed Hashim Mohamed Zahran, were wounded during the military raid in a safe house Friday night that killed 15. Zhran is believed to have led either the NTJ or a splinter group.