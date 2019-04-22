Three of Danish Billionaire’s Kids Killed in Sri Lanka Attacks, Total Death Toll Hits 290

The death toll in the coordinated bomb attacks that ripped through several Sri Lankan churches and hotels on Easter Sunday morning has risen to 290. Among the victims were three of Danish billionaire Anders Holch Povlsen’s four kids, who were there on vacation. Povlsen owns the international clothing chain Bestseller and is the largest stakeholder in the online fashion and cosmetics giant Asos. Six of the bomb attacks were carried out by seven suicide bombers who struck three Christian churches and three luxury tourist hotels at precisely the same moment. Another bomb detonated when police tried to apprehend suspects. An additional explosive went off near an overpass entering the capital city of Colombo. A government analyst told the AP the attackers’ body parts have now been collected from the scenes for identification. No one has claimed responsibility for the attacks, but The Daily Beast confirmed Sunday that local authorities had been warned of threats against churches.