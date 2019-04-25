Sri Lanka Terror Attack Death Toll Drops by More Than 100

Sri Lankan officials on Thursday revised the death toll from the Easter Sunday terror bombings, dropping the number of fatalities from 359 to 253. The reason for the discrepancy is gruesome: “Some of the bodies get severely damaged in these kinds of explosions and it’s possible for some bodies to get completely destroyed or break into parts, making the identification of full bodies difficult,” the country’s ministry of health said in a statement cited by CNN. “Hence, counting an exact death toll is challenging.” The investigation into the coordinated suicide bombings, believed to potentially be the work of an ISIS-inspired terror network, is still ongoing.