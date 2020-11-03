Sri Lankan Navy Saves 120 Whales in Mysterious Mass Stranding
TO THE RESCUE
The Sri Lankan navy and volunteers saved 120 pilot whales who washed ashore in the largest mass beaching in the country’s history, according to The Guardian. “We used our small inshore patrol craft to pull the whales one by one back into deeper waters,” navy spokesperson Indika de Silva said. “Sadly, two whales have died of the injuries sustained when they beached.” The short-finned whales mysteriously washed up Monday and were reported by Sri Lanka’s Marine Environment Protection Authority to be the largest single pod of whales stranded in the country. Local authorities were prepared for mass deaths, similar to an incident months ago in Tasmania in which 470 pilot whales were stranded and only around 110 could be saved. The cause for the mass beaching is still unknown.