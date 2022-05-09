Sri Lankan Prime Minister Finally Resigns After 4 Die, Including Lawmaker
ABOUT TIME
Following months of protests and escalating levels of violence, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned on Monday. He delivered his resignation letter to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, his brother, after four people died on Monday, including a lawmaker. Pro-government supporters targeted protesters camped outside the prime minister’s residence, with the Associated Press reporting that they attacked using “clubs and iron bars, demolishing and then burning their tents.” At least 151 people were hospitalized following Monday’s protests, themselves a response to the brothers’ mishandling of the nation’s growing economic crisis. Sri Lankans are facing food shortages, power cuts, and rising gas prices, and the country itself is nearing bankruptcy. While the president remains in office, he is facing mounting pressure to follow his brother’s lead and resign as well, disgracing the once-mighty political family.