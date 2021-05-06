Employees Taken Hostage at Minnesota Wells Fargo, Police Say
ONGOING SITUATION
Several employees at a Wells Fargo bank in St. Cloud, Minnesota, have been taken hostage, police say. Officers had originally responded to a report of a possible robbery at the bank on Thursday afternoon, but it quickly turned into a hostage situation, and the public was urged to avoid the area. “Negotiations are ongoing,” St. Cloud police Lt. Lori Ellering said in a statement, adding that an “undisclosed” number of employees was being held hostage and that SWAT teams and the FBI are now involved. No injuries have yet been reported. “We recognize that this is a traumatic moment for the community and our colleagues. The safety and security of our customers and employees is our most important priority,” Wells Fargo said in a statement.