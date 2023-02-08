Philadelphia Catholic School Students Bashed for Racist Video
‘NOTHING BUT A SLAVE’
The Archdiocese of Philadelphia is launching an investigation and protesters are calling for accountability after several students at St. Hubert Catholic High School posted a video of themselves making racist comments. In the video, one white teenager sprays another’s face with black paint while screaming “Know your roots!” and “You’re nothing but a slave.” The girl in blackface then responds, “I’m Black and I’m proud!” as multiple onlookers laugh. In response, the Archdiocese of Philadelphia condemned the students’ actions, saying they “view racism as a mortal sin” and that there is “no tolerance for such behavior at Saint Hubert’s or any Catholic School.” As the video spread online, protesters outside St. Hubert and users on Twitter called the behavior “disgusting” and demanded the school take action. The archdiocese has promised that “all those responsible will be disciplined appropriately.”