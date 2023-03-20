Law Professor Announces Congressional Bid to Take Down George Santos
‘ANGERED BEYOND BELIEF’
A legal studies scholar from New York announced a 2024 congressional bid this year, specifying in recent interviews that his aim is to remove Rep. George Santos (R) from his House seat. “I don’t want to run, but I feel like I have to,” William Murphy, 39, told St. John’s University’s student-run newspaper, The Torch. Murphy has taught at St. John’s since 2012, and lives in the congressional district that Santos represents. “Santos is the breaking point. I am angered beyond belief, but I am not too illogical to know I can’t sit here and be angry,” Murphy told The Torch. “I have a choice: Be angry and try to do something about it, or live with it and get over it.” Referring to himself as a Long Island Democrat, moderate and centrist, Murphy told the New York Post, “I stand against racism. I also stand with law enforcement. I believe in live and let live but not ‘woke.’” The notoriously truth-allergic Santos filed his 2024 statement of candidacy on Tuesday.